Cowgirl Soccer Faces Road Challenge Against Southern Utah

The Wyoming soccer team will close out its non-conference schedule on the road this week. UW will face the Southern Utah Thunderbird’s on Friday afternoon. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Cedar City, UT.

The Cowgirls are 4-1-2 on the season after a 1-0 victory over Iowa on Sunday afternoon. It was the first win over a Big 10 opponent in program history. They currently sit in a tie for second in the Mountain West standings. Freshman Adalyn Vergara had a team high three shots for UW while fellow freshman Sekoya Romero had two shots with one on goal.

Senior Taylor Burton and fellow defenders Alyssa Murray and Savannah Warner each logged all 90 minutes. Junior Cristina Salazar had a career high seven saves in 90 minutes of action. The Hawkeyes took more shots than the Cowgirls with a 14-9 advantage. The Hawkeyes also had a 3-1 advantage on corner kicks.

Senior Annika Clayton currently leads the team with two goals along with 19 shots. Nine of those shots have been on goal. Seven other Cowgirls have recorded one goal in six games while six different Cowgirls have assists. Salazar has played all six games at goalie. Salazar has 21 saves and a 0.85 goals against average.

Southern Utah is 1-6-0 headed in to Friday’s match. Last time out, they dropped a 1-0 contest against Omaha. Their lone win came against MW foe UNLV.

This will be only the second meeting between the two schools. Wyoming has won the only meeting. The two teams met on August 25, 2017. The Cowgirls won 3-1 in Laramie.