Cowgirl Soccer Play Brittney Stark Name To MWC All-Newcomer Team

Colorado Springs, CO. – Redshirt junior forward Brittney Stark was named to the 2017 Mountain West Women’s Soccer All-Newcomer Team by the conference head coaches in a poll released Monday. It is the first MW honor of her career.

Stark led the Cowgirls in scoring with eight goals on the year, tied for the seventh-most in single-season history for UW. She netted three game-winning goals and added two assists, leading Wyoming with 18 total points. Stark appeared in all 19 games for the Cowgirls, and made 13 starts. She led the team in shots (39) and shot percentage (.205). Stark’s goal total ranked tied for eighth in the conference while her point total ranked tied for 10th.

The Cowgirls have earned at least one conference award in every season since the Mountain West’s founding in 1999. Last season, Michaela Stark landed a spot on the MW All-Newcomer Team.

Wyoming wrapped up its 2017 season last Friday with a 3-2 Border War victory at Colorado State, its fifth-straight win over the Rams.