Cowgirl Soccer Registers Draw With Montana

LARAMIE, WY – For the second time this season, the Wyoming soccer team (3-1-2 overall) played to a 0-0 double overtime draw against the Montana Grizzlies (1-3-2) on Friday afternoon.

Wyoming was the aggressor early with under two minutes into the game senior Annika Clayton had a shot but it was saved by goalkeeper Claire Howard. The Cowgirls best opportunity came at the 14:16 mark of the first half. Clayton had a cross to freshman Indianna Asimus who squibbed it over to freshman Amber Vokoun for a goal. Unfortunately, UW was called for the offside and the goal was called back. Montana responded with five unanswered shots over the remaining minutes of the half with one save by senior Cristina Salazar. Despite being outshot, the teams would head in to the locker room all tied up at 0-0.

Montana had a couple of scoring chances in the early part of the second half, but then nothing really was going for either team over the next 20 minutes. In the 71st minute, Clayton had another shot which went wide. The best chance for the Cowgirls was at the 74:39 mark with a cross shot to freshman Adalyn Vergara that made it straight into the hands of Howard. Wyoming outshot the Grizzlies 6-2 in the period but it would remain 0-0 after 90 minutes.

In the first overtime, Montana had two looks at the goal while a shot by senior Morgan McDougal wasn’t able to reach the back of the net. The next ten minutes proved to be unsuccessful for either squad to get a score and the game ended in a 0-0 tie after 110 minutes.

The Cowgirls will continue play at home on Sunday against the Iowa Hawkeyes.