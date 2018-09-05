Cowgirl Soccer Set To Host Montana And Iowa

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 5, 2018) – The Cowgirls will return home to the friendly confines of the Louis S. Madrid for a pair of non-conference match-ups. UW will host Montana on Friday at 4 p.m. followed by a Sunday game against Big 10 foe Iowa. That game is scheduled for 12 p.m. On Friday, there will be a t-shirt giveaway for all students in attendance and Sunday’s match will feature a petting zoo and youth day.

The Cowgirls are 3-1-1 on the season after a tough 4-1 loss against Northern Colorado on Tuesday night. They currently sit in a tie for fourth in the Mountain West standings. Senior Annika Clayton had a team high two shots, while three others had one each. Senior Morgan McDougal had the only assist of the game for UW, while freshman Adalyn Vergara scored her first career goal. UNC outshot the Cowgirls 13-9 and they would hold the advantage 5-2 on corner kicks. The nine shots in the game were a season low for UW. Senior Taylor Burton and freshman Savannah Warner each logged 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Clayton currently leads the team with two goals along with 15 shots and eight of them on goal. Six other Cowgirls have recorded one goal in five games while six different Cowgirls have assists. Junior Cristina Salazar has played all five games in net, has 13 saves and a 1.14 goals against average.

The Cowgirl offense is averaging 16.4 shots compared 11.6 by its opponents. They have a 48.8 shots on goal percentage. UW ranks second in the MW with 82 shots and fourth in goals (8) and in points (22) through five games.

Wyoming currently holds the longest non-conference home unbeaten streak in the country among D-I programs. The Cowgirls last loss at home against a non-conference opponent came on Sept. 22, 2013, to Idaho State in double overtime. The Cowgirls are 12-0-2 during the streak.

Montana is 1-3-1 headed in to Friday’s match. Last time out, they tied with North Dakota, 0-0, through 110 minutes of action

The Grizzlies return eight starters and 11 letterwinners from a squad that went 10-7-4 overall and 5-2-3 in the Big Sky during the 2017 season. Senior defender Taryn Miller returns for Montana after winning the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-league honors. Fellow senior forward Hallie Widner also returns after collecting Second Team All-Big Sky honors. The Grizzlies are coached by Chris Citowicki who is in her first season with the program.

Advertisement

This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools. UW trails in the series 3-5-3. The last time the schools met was August 26, 2016. The two teams tied 0-0 after 110 minutes of action. The last road meeting was August 21, 2015. It also ended in a 0-0 tie.

Iowa comes in to the contest with 4-0-1 record on the season and will face Iowa State prior to the Cowgirls. Last time out, they defeated VCU, 2-0.

The Hawkeyes return eight starters and 17 letterwinners from a team that went 9-8-2 overall and 4-5-2 in Big Ten play. Junior midfielder Natalie Winters leads the way with three goals, six points and 17 shots. Redshirt freshman midfielder Josei Durr follows with two goals and five shots. As a team, Iowa is averaging 12.4 shots and 1.60 goals per game. Dave Dilanni is in his fifth season with the program and his 16th overall. This will be the first meeting ever between the two schools.

For Friday’s match, live stats will be available at GoWyo.com. Sunday’s match will have both live stats and video. Follow @wyo_soccer on twitter for updates throughout the game.