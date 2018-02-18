Cowgirl Swimmers Place Fourth at 2018 Mountain West Championship

San Antonio,, TX – Wyoming Cowgirl swimming and diving concluded the weekend with a fourth-place finish at the 2018 Mountain West Championship at the Palo Alto College Aquatic Center.

Wyoming tallied 981 points over four days. Boise State claimed the team title with 1,250 points, followed by San Diego State with 1,105.5 points and Nevada with 1033.5 points.

Sophomores Talita Te Flan and Daniela Luna Rocha started the evening competing in the 1650 freestyle. Te Flan finished 11th with a time of 16:46.17, followed by Luna Rocha in 12th with a mark of 16:47.25. Both were personal bests, and Te Flan’s time was the fastest time by any Cowgirl this season and the fourth-fastest in school history. Luna Rocha’s time was the fifth-fastest in school history.

The Cowgirls picked up big points in the 200 backstroke, with three swimmers making the finals. Freshman Monique Rae finished fourth with a career-best time of 1:55.79, the second-fastest time in school history. Senior Kelly Sheldon placed fourth, clocking a season-best time of 1:56.31. Junior Marcela Gramcko came in eighth, recording a time of 1:58.22.

Junior Isobel Ryan was UW’s top finisher in the 100 freestyle, placing third with a time of 49.68. It was a career best and the fourth-fastest time in school history.

Senior Maria Harutjunjan placed sixth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:13.69. Freshman Hannah McLean-Leonard finished ninth in the 200 butterfly, Wyoming’s top performance in the event. It was a career best and the seventh-fastest time in school history.

Sophomore Karla Contreras finished her impressive weekend with a second-place finish in the platform. Her score of 263.10 was a season high.

The Cowgirls wrapped up the conference championship with the final event, the 400 freestyle relay. The team of Ryan, junior Samantha Burke, Sheldon and senior Rachel McKivigan placed fourth with a season-best time of 3:20.43.