Cowgirl Swimmers Ready For 2018 Mountain West Championship

Laramie, WY – Wyoming Cowgirl Swimming and Diving will travel to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the 2018 Mountain West Championship this Wednesday through Saturday at the Palo Alto College Aquatic Center. Preliminary heats start at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and on 10:00 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. Final sessions will begin at 5:30 p.m. each day.

The Wyoming women’s team has its sights set on a top-three finish for the first time since 2013. Boise State claimed the conference title last season, its third in the last six seasons.

The Cowgirls have nine competitors currently ranked in the top 10 in the conference in at least one event. Six Cowgirls have posted top-10 marks this season in three different events.

Senior Kelly Sheldon has posted the 10th-fastest time in the 200 freestyle, ninth-fastest time in the 500 freestyle and 10th-fastest time in the 200 backstroke. Senior Maria Harutjunjan ranks second in the 100 breaststroke, seventh in the 200 breaststroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley. Harutjunjan also holds the conference record in the 100 breaststroke from last season’s championship race, still the only competitor record a sub-minute time.

Juniors Isobel Ryan ranks tied for third in the 50 freestyle, tied for sixth in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 100 backstroke. Junior Samantha Burke holds the eight-fastest time in the 100 backstroke, the seventh-best time in the 200 backstroke and the 10th-fastest time in the 100 butterfly while junior Marcela Gramcko ranks ninth in the 200 backstroke, rounding out one of UW’s strongest events.

Sophomore Karla Contreras returns to the conference championships looking for her first MWC diving title after top-three finishes in all three events last season. Contreras finished second on the one-meter, third on the three-meter and second on the platform. The four-time MW Diver of the Week later went on to be the only diver to represent the conference in all three events at the NCAA Championship.