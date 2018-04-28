Cowgirl Tennis Advances To MWC Quarterfinals

Boise, ID – The Wyoming tennis team (12-7 overall, 3-2 MW) opened up the 2018 Mountain West tennis championship with a 4-1 quarterfinal win over the San Diego State Aztecs (10-13 overall, 1-4 MW) on Friday. Wyoming will now move on to the semifinals against top-seeded UNLV Lady Rebels today at 1:00 p.m.

“I thought the whole match we played our style of tennis on every line, especially in doubles,” head coach Dean Clower said. “We were resilient across the board and battled in every spot. We will use some receivers time tomorrow and be ready to bring it the Cowgirl way again tomorrow.”

Wyoming Cowgirls 4, San Diego State 1

Singles competition:

Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. Jana Buth (SDSU) 6-4, 6-3 Paola Diaz (SDSU) vs. Milka Genkova (WY) 3-6, 6-2, unfinished Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Jenny Moinard (SDSU) 6-1, 6-2 Magda Aubets (SDSU) vs. Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) 6-0, 5-2, unfinished Ana Tkachenko (WY) def. Abbie Mulbarger (SDSU) 6-2, 6-3 Nnena Nadozie (SDSU) def. Myiah Scott (WY) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles competition:

Elisa Koonik/Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. Jenny Moinard/Mia Smith (SDSU) 7-6 (7-4) Magdalena Stencel/Milka Genkova (WY) def. Jana Buth/Paola Diaz (SDSU) 7-6 (7-1) Magda Aubets/Nnena Nadozie (SDSU) def. Ana Tkachenko/Myiah Scott (WY) 6-1