Cowgirl Tennis Earns 4-3 Victory over Falcons

Colorado Springs, CO. – The Wyoming tennis team (10-6 overall, 2-1 MW) battled to a 4-3 win over the Air Force Falcons (11-4 overall, 0-2 MW) on Friday evening.

“This was a great tennis match for both teams,” head coach Dean Clower said. “I felt like Air Force was ready to play and so were we. The team was tough as nails from one to six in singles and played extremely structured doubles on all the lines.”

Singles competition

Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. TJ Fumagalli (AFA), 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-3 Elizabeth Barnickel (AFA) def. Milka Genkova (WY), 6-2, 7-5 Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Meredith Laskey (AFA), 6-1, 6-0 Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. Meredith Jones (AFA), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 Ashleigh Harvey (AFA) def. Ana Tkachenko (WY), 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 Carley Hatcliff (AFA) def. Myiah Scott (WY) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles competition

Tessa van Der Ploeg/Elisa Koonik (WY) def. TJ Fumagalli/Elizabeth Barnickel (AFA), 6-4 Milka Genkova/Magdalena Stencel (WY) vs. Meredith Jones/Ashleigh Harvey (AFA), 5-5 unfinished Ana Tkachenko/Myiah Scott (WY) def. Carley Hatcliff/Meredith Laskey (AFA), 6-3

UW returns to action on Sunday against the New Mexico Lobos. The match is set 10 a.m. MT in Albuquerque.