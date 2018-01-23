Cowgirl Tennis Earns First Dual Win of the Season

EDMOND, Okla. (Jan. 23, 2018) – The Wyoming tennis team (1-1 overall) rebounded with a 4-2 win over the Central Oklahoma Bronchos on Tuesday afternoon.

“I thought we competed well as a group today,” head coach Dean Clower said. “Central Oklahoma is a very good team and we were ready for the battle. We didn’t play our best but we played hard and very tough. We finished this long road trip on a high note and the team will get a much-needed break when we get back home.”

Wyoming got off to a good start in doubles action by winning two out of three matches. Juniors Tessa van Der Ploeg and Elisa Koonik defeated Alli Hodges and Paola Landin Lopez, 6-2, while senior Magdalena Stencel and sophomore Milka Genkova dropped the match 6-4 against Kirtana Bhat and Laetitia Charbonnet. The Cowgirls clinched the point with a 6-4 win by sophomore Ana Tkachenko and freshman Myiah Scott over Alix Williams and Sarah Van Eeckhoudt.

Central Oklahoma responded by earning the first two wins in singles action to go up 2-1. Landin Lopez earned a victory after Koonik retired in the match, while Williams beat Scott in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2. UW responded by winning the next three to seal the victory. Genkova defeated Van Eeckhoudt, 6-1, 6-1, followed by Tkachenko who beat Bhat, 6-3, 6-2. Stencel earned the fourth point of the day with a three-set win, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, over Hodges. van Der Ploeg and Charbonnet where tied up at one set apiece but didn’t complete the match.

The Cowgirls will host the Northern Colorado Bears on Sunday. Match time is set for 11 a.m. at the UW Indoor Tennis Courts.