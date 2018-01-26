Cowgirl Tennis to Host Northern Colorado in First Home Match

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 26, 2018) – The Wyoming tennis team will host its first home match of the spring season on Sunday. The Cowgirls will welcome the Northern Colorado Bears beginning at 11 a.m. MT at the UW Indoor Tennis Complex.

“It was a long couple of weeks, but we were able to play a lot of tennis and that’s what we wanted,” head coach Dean Clower said. “Our practices were solid every day and we left Oklahoma on a high note, playing much better. On the court, we are definitely where we want to be and proud of the team’s progression. Everyone is looking forward to playing Northern Colorado at home. The ladies are just ready to get out there and play.”

The Cowgirls enter the weekend with a 1-1 record overall splitting with 16th ranked Oklahoma State and Central Oklahoma. Sophomore Milka Genkova currently has a 13-3 overall mark and is 1-0 this spring. Junior Tessa van Der Ploeg is 7-3 overall followed by sophomore Ana Tkachenko with a 9-6 mark. van Der Ploeg and fellow junior Elisaa Koonik have an 8-7 mark in doubles action and are riding a four-match winning streak. Head coach Dean Clower is in his seventh season at the helm and his current record stands at 80-51.

UNC will enter this weekend’s contest with a 1-0 record overall and will host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday prior to the Cowgirls. This will be the 18th meeting between the two teams. Wyoming leads the series 16-1. The last time the two teams met was Feb. 25, 2017. Wyoming came away with a 7-0 victory in the match. Northern Colorado is coached by Brenda Gallegos who is in her 16th season with the program.