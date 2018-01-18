Cowgirl Tennis Returns to Competition on Friday

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 17, 2018) – The Wyoming tennis team will begin the spring season on Friday at the Hurricane Invite. The Cowgirls will face opponents from Louisiana Tech, Northeastern State, Oral Roberts, and Tulsa. UW will follow that up with dual matches against the 16th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Central Oklahoma. The Monday match is set for 4:30 p.m. MT in Stillwater followed by a 10 a.m. start against the Bronchos in Edmond on Tuesday.

“The team is excited to get the spring season started and the Hurricane Invite is a great event,” head coach Dean Clower. “The team has been practicing hard this past week and it will be good to see where we are at.”

Wyoming competed in four tournaments during the fall and had some solid showings led by sophomores Milka Genkova and Ana Tkachenko. Genkova went 10-2 over the fall which included an eight-match winning streak. Tkachenko finished the fall with an 8-4 mark and had a seven-match winning streak. Juniors Tessa van Der Ploeg and Elisa Koonik went 5-2 and 5-4 respectively.

Genkova and senior Magdalena Stencel went 4-2 in doubles action while Stencel and Tkachenko recorded a 3-1 mark. van Der Ploeg and Koonik were participants in the Riviera/ITA All-American Championships during the fall.

The Cowgirls will resume the season on Sun., Jan. 28 as they will host the Northern Colorado Bears.