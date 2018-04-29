Cowgirl Tennis Season Ends With Loss To UNLV

Boise, ID – For the third straight season, the Wyoming tennis team (12-8 overall, 3-2 MW) had its season ended by the top-seeded UNLV Lady Rebels (16-5 overall, 4-0 MW) with a 4-2 loss in the semifinals of the 2018 MW Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Wyoming ends the season with a 12-8 overall mark and 3-2 in league action.

Singles competition:

Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. Aiwen Zhu (UNLV) 6-2, 6-4 Izumi Asano (UNLV) def. Milka Genkova (WY) 6-0, 6-1 En-Pei Huang (UNLV) def. Elisa Koonik (WY) 6-4, 6-4 Anna Bogoslavets (UNLV) def. Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 Jovana Kenic (UNLV) vs. Ana Tkachenko (WY) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, unfinished Samantha Li (UNLV) def. Myiah Scott (WY) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles competition

Elisa Koonik/Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. Aiwen Zhu/En-Pei Huang (UNLV) 7-6 (12-10) Magdalena Stencel/Milka Genkova (WY) def. Anna Bogoslavets/Juliet Zhang (UNLV) 7-6 (7-2) Samantha Li/Izumi Asano (UNLV) def. Ana Tkachenko/Myiah Scott (WY) 6-0