Cowgirl Tennis to Host Weber State and Creighton

LARAMIE, Wyo. (March 22, 2018) – The Wyoming Cowgirls tennis team will return to action this weekend with two home matches. The Cowgirls welcome the Weber State Wildcats on Friday followed by a Sunday morning match against Creighton Bluejays. Both matches are scheduled for 10 a.m. MT and will take place at the UW Indoor Tennis Courts.

“We have had a very good week of practice and I believe the team is ready to get out and execute what we have been working on,” head coach Dean Clower said. “I think overall we are playing very well top to bottom and always looks forward to playing on front of the best fans in the land.”

UW enters the weekend with a 6-5 record overall earning a 4-3 victory over Iowa State on Sunday. Sophomore Milka Genkova currently has a 19-5 overall mark and is 7-2 this spring. Juniors Elisa Koonik and Tessa van Der Ploeg are 12-7 and 11-7, respectively. Senior Magdalena Stencel and sophomore Ana Tkachenko are 8-3 overall in doubles action.

The Wildcats are 6-6 on the season entering this weekend’s match. This will be the fifth meeting between the two schools. UW leads the series 4-0. The last time the two teams met was March 27, 2011. The Cowgirls earned a 7-0 victory at home in Laramie. Weber State is coached by Brad Ferreira who is in his sixth season with the program

The Bluejays come in to the week with a 10-4 mark overall and will play CSU prior to facing Wyoming. This will be the tenth meeting between the two schools. UW leads the series 8-1. The last time the two teams met was February 3, 2017. The Cowgirls earned a 7-0 victory. Creighton is coached by Tom Lilly who is in his 21st season with the program.