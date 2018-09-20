Cowgirl Tennis To Host Wyoming Invite

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Sept. 20, 2018) – The Wyoming tennis team will be in action at home this weekend as it hosts the Wyoming Invite. The three day tournament will run Friday-Sunday at the UW Tennis Courts in Laramie. Air Force, Central Oklahoma and Colorado State will be the other teams participating in the tournament.

Advertisement

Wyoming opened up the fall season last weekend at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains. Senior Tessa van Der Ploeg and junior Ana Royo went 2-2 overall in singles on the weekend, while freshman Mihaela Kaftanova went 3-2. Senior Elisa Koonik and van Der Ploeg capped off the four days with a 2-2 mark in doubles, while Kaftanova and Royo sported a 1-3 record and freshmen Ana Fernandez and Ida Krause went 2-3.

Advertisement

Several individuals will be looked upon to help the Cowgirls in 2018-19, including Koonik and van Der Ploeg. Koonik finished her junior campaign with a 20-8 overall singles record and 17-12 in doubles action, which helped her earn MW honors in both categories. She currently ranks 11th all-time with 54 doubles wins and 16th in singles with 54. van Der Ploeg recorded a 15-11 mark in singles and 17-12 in doubles. The other returning letter winner is Myiah Scott.

There are five newcomers to the squad who hope to contribute to the team in Ana Fernandez, Mihaela Kaftanova, Ida Krause, Maria Oreshkina and Ana Royo.