Cowgirl Tennis Wins Final Home Match

Laramie, WY – In its home finale, the Wyoming tennis team (9-6 overall, 1-1 MW) bounced back with a 5-2 win over the Utah State Aggies (11-9 overall, 1-0 MW) yesterday in Laramie.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how resilient we were as a team,” head coach Dean Clower said. “There was a toughness we showed throughout the match both in doubles and singles. When people play us, they know it won’t be an easy day. For the team to do that after a tough loss yesterday, it shows a lot of character in them.”

Wyoming Cowgirls 5, Utah State 2

Singles competition:

Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. Sasha Pisareva (USU) 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 Milka Genkova (WY) def. Sabrina Demerath (USU) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10-8) Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Maggie O’Meara (USU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) Rhoda Tanui (USU) def. Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 Ana Tkachenko (WY) def. Hannah Jones (USU) 6-4, 6-3 Sophia Haleas (USU) def. Myiah Scott (WY) 6-0, 6-2

Doubles competition:

Tessa van Der Ploeg/Elisa Koonik (WY) def. Maggie O’Meara/Sabrina Demerath (USU) 6-1 Milka Genkova/Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. Alexandra Taylor/Sasha Pisareva (USU) 7-6 (7-5) Jenna Kane/Rhoda Tanui (USU) def. Ana Tkachenko/Myiah Scott (WY) 6-1

UW returns to action on Friday against the Air Force Falcons. The match is set for 5:30 p.m. in Colorado Springs.