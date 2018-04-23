Cowgirl Tennis Wraps Up Regular Season With Win Over CSU

Fort Collin, CO – The Wyoming tennis team (11-7 overall, 3-2 MW) closed out Mountain West regular season play with a 5-1 win over the Colorado State Rams (11-11 overall, 1-5 MW) on Sunday afternoon.
“I thought this was a total team win today,” head coach Dean Clower said. “In doubles, we played our style and came away with the crucial doubles point. I thought we stayed the course in singles throughout the match. I feel as a team we are in a good spot playing at the highest level of the year and will be ready for the MW.”
Singles competition:
- Magdalena Stencel (WY) def. PALERMO, Priscilla (CSU) 6-3, 6-4
- LUETSCHWAGER, Emily (CSU) vs. Milka Genkova (WY) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished
- Elisa Koonik (WY) def. GRIJALVA, Alyssa (CSU) 6-1, 7-5
- Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. KOLBOW, Emily (CSU) 6-2, 6-3
- Ana Tkachenko (WY) def. REEVES, Riley (CSU) 6-4, 6-3
- CORWIN, Emma (CSU) def. Myiah Scott (WY) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles competition:
- Elisa Koonik/Tessa van Der Ploeg (WY) def. GRIJALVA, Alyssa/PALERMO, Priscilla (CSU) 7-6 (6-8)
- Magdalena Stencel/Milka Genkova (WY) def. KOLBOW, Emily/REEVES, Riley (CSU) 6-3
- CORWIN, Emma/LUETSCHWAGER, Emily (CSU) def. Ana Tkachenko/Myiah Scott (WY) 6-2
UW returns to action on next week at the 2018 Mountain West Championships. The tournament begins on Thursday in Boise, Idaho.
