Cowgirl Volleyball With Another Win

Laramie, Wyo – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team made quick work of Nevada on Thursday night inside the UniWyo Sports Complex. UW used a 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-19) sweep to extend its Mountain West winning streak to four matches. The Cowgirls (10-9, 5-2 MW) have now also won seven of their last nine matches.

Junior Emily Lewis and sophomore Tara Traphagan led the Cowgirls with ten kills each. It was Traphagan’s third-straight match with double-figure kills, and seventh of the season. Traphagan also added four blocks, while Lewis had two. Sophomore Halie McArdle recorded nine kills and three digs against the Wolf Pack, as junior Reed Copeland chipped in five kills with a match-high eight total blocks. Copeland is now sixth all-time in program history with 422 career blocks. She is inching towards former teammate Laura Beach who sits in fifth-place with 438 blocks.

For the 13th time this season, freshman Marissa Harmon paced the offense with at least 30 assists. She also recorded seven digs during the match. Sophomore Madi Fields topped each team with 17 digs. It was the 14th match this season Fields led the Brown and Gold in digs. Senior Marley Taylor was one dig off her career-high, as she posted seven against Nevada Thursday night, and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride added four kills, four digs and three total blocks for the Cowgirls.

Up Next: Wyoming is set to welcome the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday afternoon. The match will begin 1 p.m. MT in the UniWyo Sports Complex.