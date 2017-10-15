Cowgirl Volleyball Defeats San Jose State

Laramie, Wyo. – Wyoming volleyball earned its seventh straight-set victory of the 2017 season on Saturday afternoon. UW defeated San Jose State in three sets (25-10, 25-20, 25-17) for what was also its fifth-straight win.

“I thought the team came in a little more prepared today,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “We’ve talked about how our home matches have been a little up and down this year. But we played pretty consistent all week, which I’m pretty pleased with. It’s huge to go up 2-0 in sets and I thought we did a good job of closing out the match with a similar focus we had to begin the match.”

Six different Cowgirls recorded at least three kills against Utah State on Saturday afternoon. Junior Emily Lewis and sophomore Tara Traphagan once again led the way for UW (11-9, 6-2 MW). They each posted a match-high nine, as Traphagan also added five blocks and three digs. Lewis chipped in two digs and two blocks as well. Junior Reed Copeland and sophomore Halie McArdle added seven kills apiece. Copeland had five blocks, as McArdle also recorded two blocks and three digs. Copeland is now 11 blocks from tying former upstanding teammate Laura Beach with 438 career blocks.

Freshman Marissa Harmon once again led both teams with 30 assists. Additionally, she had four digs, three kills and two blocks. Sophomore Madi Fields had a match-best seven digs against the Spartans, with senior Marley Taylor was close behind with six. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride led both teams with six total blocks and also recorded five kills for the Brown and Gold.

Wyoming will be back on the road next week. The Cowgirls will face New Mexico on Thursday before a match with UNLV on Saturday.