Cowgirl Volleyball Dominates Aztecs In Home Match

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming volleyball team got back on track on Saturday night, sweeping San Diego State, 3-0, at the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Pokes only trailed for one point in the entire match. Set scores were 25-14, 25-19, 25-19.

“I thought we looked like we came to compete a little better this evening,” head coach Chad Callihan said. “We measure effort a lot of times by defensive intensity, and to do that we look at digs and dig percentage. The other night against Fresno State we dug 19 percent, and our goal is to be 55. We were above our goal tonight, so that was good to see…It was nice to see us bounce back tonight.”

The Cowgirls (16-8, 8-4 MW) didn’t allow San Diego State to eclipse 20 points in any of the three sets on Saturday, marking the third time this conference season that the Brown and Gold have completed that feat. Wyoming recorded a .330 hitting percentage, its second-highest percentage since the beginning of MW play, while holding the Aztecs to a .139 mark.

The Pokes were led offensively by Halie McArdle, who racked up 10 kills on an efficient .409 hitting percentage. Wyoming was efficient up and down the lineup, with four Cowgirls recording seven or more kills while hitting at least .250, including eight from senior Emily Lewis and junior Tara Traphagan. Setter Cori Aafedt racked up 26 assists to lead all players in that category.

“We just came out with a will to win tonight,” Fields said. “No balls were hitting the floor and we were just aggressive. We played as a team and as a good unit tonight and I don’t think we really saw that on Thursday.”

The Cowgirls will be back in action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they head to Fort Collins, Colorado for the season’s second edition of the Border War rivalry against Colorado State.