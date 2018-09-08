Cowgirl Volleyball Downs Arizona State and Binghamton

Laramie, WY – Wyoming volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Friday on the opening day of the UniWyo Invitational, dropping Binghamton in a 3-0 sweep before fighting off a late surge from Arizona State in a 3-1 victory.

Wyoming (7-1), will be back in action later this afternoon when they close out the UniWyo Invitational against Murray State.

“That’s the challenge, is coming back and making sure we’re ready to go tomorrow,” head coach Chad Callihan said. “These wins will be pretty diminished if we don’t come out to play tomorrow. I think Murray State got the girls’ attention. They understand they’re a great team that plays great defense. They’ve got a player or two that could play for just about anybody in our conference for sure, so we’ve just got to make sure we’re ready to go tomorrow. We’ve just got to have that same effort and same intensity even though the name on the jersey is different from our opponent.”

Wyoming opened the day with a rout, overwhelming Binghamton in a 3-0 match and outscoring the Bearcats by double digits each set. Halie McArdle and Jackie McBride led the Cowgirls in kills with nine apiece. Setter Cori Aafedt had a nice game as well on the offensive end, recording a match-leading 19 assists and setting a new career high with six service aces—falling just one short of tying the three-set school record. The Cowgirls combined for nine service aces, which counted as a new season high for any game so far this year.

In the evening match, the Cowgirls were able to close out Arizona State in four sets despite a late push from the Sun Devils. Wyoming was led by Reed Copeland, who posted a double-double with 11 kills and 11 blocks in the match for the first double-double by a Poke this season and the second of Copeland’s career—her first came in 2016 with 19 kills and 13 blocks against San Diego State.