Cowgirl Volleyball Drop Match To 20th Rated CSU

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team started off hot, but fell in four sets (25-22, 16-25, 21-25, 16-25) at Colorado State on Tuesday night. Wyoming rallied a number of times throughout the match but ultimately moved to 12-11 overall and 7-4 in Mountain West action.

Sophomore Halie McArdle posted her fourth double-double of the season behind a team-high 15 kills, in addition to 12 digs. Sophomore Madi Fields topped the Brown and Gold with 17 digs against the Rams, as fellow sophomore Tara Traphagan dropped 12 kills on Tuesday night. Redshirt Freshman Jackie McBride added nine kills while junior Emily Lewis posted eight for UW.

Freshman Marissa Harmon once again ran the offense for Wyoming. She recorded 46 assists during the match, and also added five digs, and three kills. Junior Reed Copeland had five kills against the Border War rival, and a team-best four blocks. Senior Lily Austin chipped in seven digs for the Brown and Gold, as redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt added six against the Rams.

Copeland now has 436 career blocks as a member of the Brown and Gold. She needs two to tie former teammate Laura Beach for fifth all-time at Wyoming. Austin jumped to a tie with Melody Friehauf for eighth all-time in sets played at 422. She also needs 26 digs to tie Courtney Chacon for tenth in Cowgirl history. Additionally, five more service aces from Austin would tie her with Rachel Lau for tenth all-time with 98 for her career.

Wyoming is back in action inside the UniWyo Sports Complex on Friday evening against Air Force. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. MT.