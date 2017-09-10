Cowgirl Volleyball Falls To Eighth Rated Washington

Facing its highest ranked opponent of the 2017 season, the University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team fell to eighth-ranked Washington on Saturday afternoon at the Pepperdine Asics Classic. The Cowgirls gave Washington all they could handle, but fell in straight sets (26-28, 23-25, 18-25). Sophomore Halie McArdle represented the Cowgirls on the All-Tournament Team to close out the tournament.

McArdle led the Brown and Gold with a career-best 11 kills against the Huskies. The Gretna, Neb., native was also second on the team and tied her career-high with eight digs, in addition to her two blocks. Sophomore Reed Copeland recorded a season-best eight kills on the afternoon, and also had two blocks. Copeland, who now has 363 career blocks, is one block from tying Wende Brown (1991-94) for ninth all-time in Cowgirl history.

Junior Emily Lewis, sophomore Tara Traphagan and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride each added five kills against Washington and also a team-best four total blocks. Freshman Faith Waitsman recorded a career-mark of three blocks as well. Redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt earned her first start of the season and dished out a season-best 19 assists for the Cowgirls. Sophomore Madi Fields led the team for the ninth time this year with 18 digs, as senior Lily Austin recorded seven for the Brown and Gold.

The Cowgirls will hit the road once again next weekend for its final non-conference tournament. UW will travel to Tulsa, Okla., for the Oral Roberts Classic on Sept. 15-16. Wyoming will face Central Arkansas, Tulsa and Oral Roberts.