Cowgirl Volleyball with Four Set Win Over Boise State

Laramie, WY. – Behind a balanced offensive attack and impressive defense throughout the match, the University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team won its fourth-straight at home on Thursday night. Wyoming (14-11, 9-4 MW) defeated Boise State in four sets (25-19, 21-25, 29-27, 25-19) inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.

Before the match, senior Marley Taylor was awarded the Mike English scholarship. The scholarship is awarded annually to UW’s senior with the highest cumulative grade-point average.

“The tone was set early thanks in part to pretty good defense,” UW head coach Chad Callihan said. “Coming into the match we felt like we could score and Boise State has a prolific offense with a couple players that can lead them any night. I think we were spreading the ball around well. We’re pretty balanced and it showed tonight. You can see this team is improving, that third set was important and carried us the rest of the match.”

Freshman Marissa Harmon posted her team-leading seventh double-double of the season on Thursday night. She ran the offense with 45 assists, in addition to 15 digs. Sophomore Madi Fields once again led both teams with 18 digs, while senior Lily Austin chipped in nine. Austin also moved past former six-rotation standout Kayla Slofkiss for seventh all-time in sets played. Austin has now played in 430 sets for the Brown and Gold.

Offensively, three different Cowgirls posted double-figure kills against Boise State. Junior Emily Lewis led the way with 14, while redshirt freshman Jackie McBride threw down 13 for the Brown and Gold. Sophomore Tara Traphagan was the third Cowgirls in double figures, as she added 12 for Wyoming.

Junior Reed Copeland led both teams with seven total blocks on Thursday night. She now has 446 career blocks and moved into sole possession of fourth-place at UW. Copeland jumped Reese Plante, the current Assistant Director of Player Development in the record books. Lewis was second on the team with three blocks against Boise State, as Traphagan added two.

Wyoming will be back in the UniWyo Sports Complex on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. for a matchup with Utah State.