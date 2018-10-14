Cowgirl Volleyball Notches Fourth Straight Win

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming volleyball team picked up its fourth-straight win on Saturday afternoon at the UniWyo Sports Complex, defeating Boise State in a hard-fought, 3-1 match.

Advertisement

“In the end, it (went our way),” head coach Chad Callihan said. “I don’t know that we won that one as much as we escaped. It didn’t feel like we were in the rhythm that we are capable of playing in. I understand that we’re going to have some down matches sometimes, but credit to them for the way they played at the end. A lot on the line with a lot of pressure, and I thought that we played some of our best volleyball there. I’d like to see us be able to come out and do that at the beginning.

The Cowgirls are now 14-6 on the year, 6-2 Mountain West Conference matches.

Advertisement

Three Pokes finished the day with double-digit kills with junior Tara Traphagan leading the way with 14. Traphagan also led all players (with multiple kills) in hitting percentage at .393. Setter Cori Aafedt led the team in assists with 26, while Marissa Hines also surpassed the 20-assist mark with 21.

The Cowgirls will head back out on the road next week with a Thursday contest at UNLV and Saturday at New Mexico.