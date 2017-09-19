Cowgirl Volleyball Opens MWC Play Thursday At Home

Lamamie, Wyoming – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team will open the 2017 Mountain West season at home this Thursday and Saturday. With both matches set to be played in the UniWyo Sports Complex, UW will welcome UNLV on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. MT, before meeting New Mexico on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Fans that show their Wyoming football vs. Hawaii ticket will receive $5.00 admission to Saturday’s match.

The Cowgirls went 2-1 over the weekend at the Oral Roberts Invitational. UW fell in four sets to Central Arkansas before taking a 3-0 win from Tulsa and a five-set victory over Oral Roberts. Sophomore Reed Copeland and freshman Marissa Harmon were each named to the All-Tournament team for Wyoming.

New Mexico is 8-4 overall and is coming off a 2-1 record at the Blue/Gold Invitational in Toledo, Ohio. The Lobos earned wins over Youngstown State and Tennessee Tech over the weekend. Redshirt junior middle blocker Mariessa Carrasco was named the MW Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. She totaled 30 kills for UNM, hitting .456 over the three matches. Sophomore outside hitter Lauren Twitty leads the Lobos with 142 kills (3.64 kps), as junior setter Carson Heilborn has 396 assists (9.90 aps) so far in 2017. Heilborn and Twitty are both fifth in the MW in assists and kills, respectively. Senior outside hitter Ashley Kelsey is fourth in the conference with 4.52 digs per set, and she leads UNM with 181.

UNLV holds a 4-9 mark heading into conference play this weekend. The Rebels dropped all three matches last weekend at the Hoosier Classic. They were swept by Indiana and Florida Gulf Coast, before falling in four to Samford. Three different Rebels have at least 100 kills on the season. Freshman Mariena Hayden leads the way with 146 (2.92 kps), with junior middle blocker Elsa Deschamps next in line with 115 (2.30) and senior middle blocker Ashley Owens with 106 (2.12 kps). Hayden is leading the MW with 19 total service aces, as Owens is fifth with 1.20 blocks per set.