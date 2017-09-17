Cowgirl Volleyball Picks Up A Couple Of Wins

Tusla, Oklahoma – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team swept Tulsa 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-20) in its first match of the day Saturday, before outlasting Oral Roberts 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-13) to close out the Oral Roberts Invitational.

Junior Reed Copeland and freshman Marissa Harmon were selected to the All-Tournament team.

In UW’s first match of the day, junior Emily Lewis led Wyoming with 15 kills and a .401 hitting clip. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride came into Saturday’s matches third in the Mountain West with 1.24 blocks per set and finished with seven total to lead UW defensively against Tulsa.

Redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt tied her season-high with 19 assists to pace the offense. Sophomore’s Halie McArdle and Madi Fields each had 10 digs for the Brown and Gold. Copeland chipped in five kills and six total blocks, as sophomore Tara Traphagan added six kills and six blocks as well.

To conclude the Oral Roberts Invite, four different Cowgirls recorded double-digit kills in the nightcap. Traphagan led the way with 14, with Copeland just behind adding 13. Lewis and McArdle each chipped in 11 kills for the Brown and Gold to defeat the Golden Eagles in comeback fashion.

Fields recorded a career-high 30 digs on Saturday night, and Harmon added 38 assists. Additionally, McArdle and senior Lily Austin each had ten kills for UW. McArdle recorded her first-career double-double with her 11 kills and ten digs.

The Cowgirls will open Mountain West play this week. UNLV will make its way to the UniWyo Sports Complex for a Thursday night matchup set to begin at 6:30 p.m.