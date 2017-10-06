Cowgirl Volleyball Scores Road Win

Logan, Utah – The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team bested the Utah State Aggies, 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-12), in Mountain West action on Thursday night in Logan, Utah. The Cowgirls improved to 8-9 and 3-2 in conference play and also won their sixth-consecutive match against Utah State. Sophomore Tara Traphagan led the team with 14 kills against the Aggies, while junior Reed Copeland used a match-high seven blocks to move into seventh-place in program history. Copeland jumped past Judy Peck (1988-91) and now has 409 career blocks while wearing the Brown and Gold.

Wyoming was firing on all cylinders in the straight-set victory. UW had a .389 (22-8-36) attacking percentage in the opening set, followed with .478 (14-3-23) in the second and .333 (12-2-30) in the final set. The .393 (48-13-89) hitting clip against Utah State was a season-high for Wyoming and best since it used a .429 attacking percentage in a three-set sweep of Samford on Sept. 9, 2016.

Copeland added eight kills on Thursday night, while Traphagan chipped in four total blocks. Freshman Marissa Harmon dished out 30 assists for Wyoming, in addition to eight digs and five kills. Junior Emily Lewis also had eight kills against the Aggies, as sophomore Halie McArdle recorded seven kills and eight digs. Redshirt freshman Jackie McBride had a solid night with six kills and three blocks, while senior Lily Austin was the lone individual with double-figure digs with ten and also tied her career-high with six assists.

The Cowgirls will travel to Boise, Idaho, for a 2 p.m. MT contest with Boise State on Saturday.