Cowgirl Volleyball Spilts Matches At Portland Tournament

Portland, OR – The Wyoming volleyball team split its first two matches of the North Portland Marriott Invitational on Friday, opening with a 3-0 sweep of LIU Brooklyn before dropping a 3-2, back-and-forth match to host Portland on Friday night.

In the first match of the day, the Pokes dispatched of LIU Brooklyn in a 3-0 sweep. Wyoming led a balanced offensive attack against the Blackbirds with seven Cowgirls tallying multiple kills, and five scoring more than five. The team finished with a .259 hitting percentage, while holding LIU Brooklyn to a .078 clip. Wyoming recorded a new season high for a three-set match in digs with 42, besting their previous three-set total of 33 against Oral Roberts.

In the nightcap, the Cowgirls couldn’t overcome a slow start and came up just short of a comeback in five sets to the Pilots. Offensively, the Cowgirls hit .293 for the match, compared to the Pilots’ .288 percentage. Of the 12 Wyoming players to see action in the match, 10 recorded at least one kill with McMahon adding 16 on a .400 hitting percentage and Traphagan following closely behind with 15. Aafedt added 29 assists—the most in a match by a Cowgirl this season—as Harmon added 22 with four kills.

The Cowgirls will look to get back on track today as they close out the North Portland Marriott Invitational with Montana State.