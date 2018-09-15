Cowgirl Volleyball Suffers Loss To Syracuse At Iowa Tournament

Ames, Iowa – The Wyoming volleyball team’s comeback bid came up just short in its second match of the weekend at the Cyclone Classic to Syracuse on Friday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum, falling in five sets to the Orange.

After dropping the first two sets in the match, the Cowgirls (8-3) were able to take the third and fourth to force a fifth; however, Syracuse edged the Pokes in the final frame to take the match.

Wyoming’s offense was led by senior Emily Lewis, who scored a career high-tying 21 kills on a .347 hitting percentage, along with seven digs and four blocks. Setter Cori Aafedt tallied her third career double-double and first since 2015 with a career best 33 assists and season high 15 digs.

Wyoming will be back in action this morning at the Cyclone Classic against Iowa.