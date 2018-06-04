Cowgirl Volleyball to Tour Europe

LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 4, 2018) – Beginning on Thursday, June 14th the Wyoming volleyball team will embark on a 12-day European adventure, the second tour under Head Coach Chad Callihan. The Cowgirls will visit four countries including Germany, Austria, Slovenia, and Italy. In addition, they will train and compete against the various club and international teams. Every four years, the NCAA allows teams to take an international tour.

Advertisement

“Being afforded the opportunity to immerse ourselves in new cultures from different countries in Europe will create a great learning environment,” Callihan said. “In addition to the cultural opportunities that this tour will present, it will give us a head start on the upcoming season, allowing us to compete against some very strong European competition. I can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with our players and staff and just want to thank our administration and donors for making this possible.”

Departing from the United States on June 14th, the Cowgirls will land in Munich, Germany to begin their tour. After spending a brief time in Munich for sightseeing, they will immediately depart for Salzburg, Austria where they will spend two nights. While immersing themselves in the culture of Salzburg, the team will travel to Linz, Austria for their first competition against a local club team.

Beginning on June 17th, the team will depart for Bled, Slovenia where they will compete against the U19 Slovenian National Team. After a night’s stay that includes sightseeing trips to Lake Bled and Vintgar Gorge, Wyoming will participate in an evening match vs. NKBM Branik, a professional club based in Maribor.

Advertisement

Arriving in Trieste, Italy on June 19th, Wyoming will spend a total of six nights in Italy. Sightseeing opportunities include visiting the towns of Bologna, Cinque Terre, Lucca, and Lake Como. In 2014, Cowgirl Volleyball spent three nights in Milan where the team will again spend time for training and matches. The competition in Milan will include an Italian Federation team and a pair of B1 Professional teams. Lucca and Trieste will serve as competition sites for the Cowgirls.

Today marks the start of a 10-day practice and training block that Wyoming is allowed to utilize prior to an international tour. The team will provide coverage throughout these practices and the trip through a blog and social media. Follow the Cowgirls on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram using the hashtag #WYOverseas18 for more updates. Fans can follow the blog at www.gowyo.com.

June 14: Depart USA

June 15: Arrive in Munich, Germany. Depart for Salzburg, Austria

June 16: Match #1 vs. local club team in Linz. Austria.

June 17: Depart for Bled, Slovenia; sightseeing and Match #2 vs. Slovenian U19 Team

June 18: Sightseeing; Match #3 vs. Slovenian U19 Team

June 19: Sightseeing in Ljubljana and Trieste; Match #4 vs. B1 Talmassons

June 20: Venice, Italy; sightseeing

June 21: Sightseeing in Lucca, Italy. Match #5 vs. B1 Capannori

June 22: Sightseeing in Cinque Terre; Evening arrival in Milan

June 23: Match #6 vs. Italian Federation team

June 24: Day trip to Lake Como for sightseeing

June 25: Depart Milan for Wyoming