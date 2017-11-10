Cowgirl Volleyball Wins At San Jose State

San Jose, CA -The University of Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team earned a three-set sweep over San Jose State on Thursday night. A come-from-behind victory in the final set helped UW (16-12, 10-5 MW) take the three-set (25-23, 25-22, 27-25) win to complete the season sweep and also earn their fifth-consecutive win against the Spartans (16-10, 8-7 MW).

Additionally, the win was the 100th for Chad Callihan as head coach at Wyoming (career record is 327-187). With two MW contests remaining, Wyoming sits in second place with a one-match lead over San Diego State (15-13, 9-6 MW).

Senior Lily Austin led the team with 17 digs on Thursday night. She also moved past former teammate and standout setter Courtney Chacon and is now tied with Chris Lambert (1983-86) for ninth all-time in Cowgirl history with 949 digs.

Both junior Reed Copeland and redshirt freshman Jackie McBride tallied ten kills against the Spartans. Sophomore’s Halie McArdle and Tara Traphagan each added nine during the match, as freshman Marissa Harmon tossed out 41 assists. McArdle, Traphagan and Harmon each posted five digs as well.

The Cowgirls will return to play on Saturday with a matinee contest at Nevada. First serve is slated for 12 p.m. MT.