Cowgirl Volleyball Wraps Up Road Trip With Win AT New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM – The Wyoming volleyball team got back on the winning track Saturday afternoon, defeating New Mexico in five sets to wrap up its weekend MW roadtrip. Match scores were 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9.

The Cowgirls (15-7, 7-3 MW) were led by Jackie McBride, who tallied the first double-double of her career with 10 kills on a .474 hitting percentage and a career-high-shattering 14 blocks. It was the most blocks in a match by any Cowgirl this season. It was another balanced offensive effort for the Pokes as six Cowgirls recording five or more blocks, including Halie McArdle, Emily Lewis and Reed Copeland who each had nine. Setter Cori Aafedt added 24 assists.

Lewis and junior Tara Traphagan each had solid defensive nights blocking, as Traphagan wound up with eight total blocks and Lewis with six. Libero Madi Fields led all players in digs with 23.

The Cowgirls return home next weekend for a pair of key Mountain West tests. Wyoming will host Fresno State on Thursday before taking on San Diego State on Saturday.