Cowgirl Volleyball’s Georgalas Promoted To Associated Head Coach

Laramie, WY – University of Wyoming head volleyball coach Chad Callihan has announced the promotion of assistant coach Dan Georgalas (pictured) to the position of associate head coach. He will enter his fifth season with the Cowgirls this coming fall, having joined Callihan’s staff prior to the 2014 season.

“I’ve had the pleasure of watching Dan develop into a great assistant coach,” Callihan said. “It is no coincidence that Wyoming has experienced great success with him as a part of our staff. Loyal, hardworking and committed to Wyoming are just a few of the characteristics he brings to our program and I am excited that he will continue building this program as our Associate Head Coach.”

Georgalas has been instrumental in helping guide the Cowgirls defense since he was named an assistant coach. The Cowgirls have finished each season among the top-three in blocks per set since 2014. While coaching with Callihan, UW has also finished inside the top-100 in RPI each of the last four seasons. Since 2014, UW has an overall record of 81-42, including a 48-13 mark at home.

This past year, he helped UW earn its fifth postseason bid, and first since 1994. The Cowgirls competed in the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). Wyoming, 17-14 overall, finished second in the MW with a 12-6 conference record. It was the highest finish as a team while a member of the MW.

“First, I would like to thank Athletics Director Tom Burman and Deputy Athletics Director Matt Whisenant for their approval of this promotion and their unwavering support of Wyoming volleyball,” Georgalas said. “The enthusiasm provided from our administrators, support staff, and fan base creates a fantastic college experience for all of our student athletes and coaches. Most importantly, I would like to thank head coach Chad Callihan for his dedication and leadership the past five years. The future of Wyoming volleyball is very exciting and my wife and I are happy to call Laramie home.”

Georgalas graduated from Kansas in December 2010 with a degree in sports management and a minor in business. This past summer, he earned his master’s degree in kinesiology and health, with a concentration in sport psychology from UW. He and his wife, Vivian, were married in May of 2017.