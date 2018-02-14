Cowgirls At Home, Cowboys On The Road Versus Aztecs Tonight

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming women’s basketball team continues play at home tonight as they play host to the San Diego State Aztecs. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. tip time in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls enter the contest 16-7 overall and sit in first place tie with UNLV, both with 9-3 conference records. SDSU is currently 10-13 overall and 4-8 in league play after a 75-72 win over Nevada last time out.

Senior Liz Roberts is averaging a team-high 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest, which ranks 10th and 14th in overall games, respectively in the MW. Senior McKynzie Fort leads the way for San Diego State averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest.

This will be the 56th meeting ever between the two schools. San Diego State leads the series 28-27. The last time the two teams met was December 28, 2017 with SDSU coming out on top with a 68-62 win in San Diego.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will wrap up their two-game road swing tonight at San Diego State. The contest is set for a 9 p.m. start. The game will be boradcast on WyoRAdio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 8:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Pokes head into the contest with a 16-9 overall record and a 7-5 mark in the Mountain West Conference. The Aztecs are 13-10 overall record and 5-7 in league play.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series 41-40 with the first meeting dating back to Jan. 12, 1979. The Pokes took the first contest in Laramie by a score of 82-69, as UW snapped a three game losing streak to the Aztecs.