Cowgirls Basketball Holds Off The Lady Griz For Second Win

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming basketball team (2-0 overall) hit its free throws down the stretch to earn a hard fought 67-62 win over the Montana Lady Griz (0-1 overall) on Monday night.

Senior Liv Roberts led all scorers with 15 along with four rebounds. She was 9-of-10 (.900) from the free throw line Junior Bailee Cotton followed with 11 points and a team-high six rebounds. Juniors Clara Tapia and Sladjana Rakovic each chipped in ten points. Wyoming shot 17-of-40 (.425) from the field and 27-of-33 (.818) from the free throw line.

“It’s always good to get a win,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “It was a very physical game, hard fought, both teams trying to get the ball to the block and when that happens it becomes physical. We hung in there and you could see some of the maturity that we had down the stretch in the last four minutes”

In the third quarter, the teams combined for 18 points to give the Cowgirls a one point advantage, 35-34, through the media timeout. Wyoming seemed to gain a little bit of momentum and went up three, 39-36, with 2:56 left in the period, but Montana tied it up with three straight free throws. Despite that Wyoming would take a 44-41 lead headed in to the fourth.

The Cowgirls scored the first six of ten to pull ahead by five, 50-45. The Lady Griz would make it a one point contest, 52-51, but started by a three-point play from Cotton UW scored nine straight to go up by double-figures, 61-51. Montana again battled back and scored seven unanswered to cut it to three, 61-58, with 33 seconds to go. The Cowgirls would hit six of eight free throws down the stretch to come away with the 67-62 win.

Wyoming returns to action on Thursday, November 16th as it heads out on the road for the first time. The Cowgirls will face the Denver Pioneers with the game being set for 7:00 p.m. MT at