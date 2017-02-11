Cowgirls Chalk Up Another MWC Win.

The Wyoming Cowgirls upped their Mountain West Conference record to 10-2, (18-6 overall) this afternoon at the AA in Laramie with a 59-40 win over Utah State (6-7, 13-11). Wyoming led 30-25 at the half before pulling away in the third and fourth quarters.



Cowgirls were led by Liv Roberts with 14 points with Taylor Rusk coming off the bench with 10 points.

Cowgirls are currently in second place in the MWC behind Colorado State (10-1, 18-6). CSU is at Fresno State (7-5, 14-9) tonight.