Cowgirls Clara Tapia Named Academic All-American

Austin, TX – Wyoming Cowgirl junior Clara Tapia was named to the Academic All-America® Women’s Basketball Third Team today. Tapia moved to the ballot after being named First Team Academic All-District VII in February. She becomes the first Cowgirl named to the honor since former Cowgirl Chaundra Sewell in 2013 earned third team honors.

Tapia was an Academic All-Mountain West and Scholar-Athlete selection a year ago, and carries a 4.0 gpa in molecular biology and chemistry. The junior from Barcelona, Spain has played in all 31 games this season for the Cowgirls. She is averaging 4.7 points and a team-leading 4.4 assists.

In January, the she and sophomore Taylor Rusk were recipients of the The “Williams Scholars” award which will be presented to the top UW female student-athletes majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs over the next four years.

To be eligible for Academic All-America® consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative G.P.A. of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution and be nominated by his/her sports information director.