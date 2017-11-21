Cowgirls and Cowboys In Basketball Action Today

Both University of Wyoming basketball teams will hit the hardwood today.

The Wyoming Cowboys will play their second game of the Cayman Island Classic this afternoon at 12:30 against Louisiana.

Yesterday the Cowboys, 3-0, won their opening game in Georgetown, Grand Cayman 77-65 over South Dakota State. Louisiana, 3-1, defeated Iowa 80-71. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at noon today.

Meanwhile in Laramie, the Wyoming women’s basketball team returns to action tonight against the Drake Bulldogs. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowgirls currently sit at 3-0 overall after a ten-point win, 61-51, win over the Denver Pioneers on Thursday night. Drake enters the contest with a 2-1 record overall.

This will be the second meeting between the two schools. Drake won the only series meeting 63-50 last season in Des Moines, Iowa.