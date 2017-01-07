Cowgirls and Cowboys Basketball Have A Bye Weekend In The MWC

The Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will not be playing today or this weekend. Because of the Mountain West Conference makeup of 11 teams, each team in the league will have two byes within their conference schedule.

Both teams will resume play on Wednesday with the Cowboys (1-2, 11-5) hosting Utah State (1-2, 7-7) and the Cowgirls (3-0, 11-4) traveling to Utah State (1-2, 8-6).

Today’s MWC men’s play will have Air Force at CSU, Fresno State at San Jose State, UNLV at Utah State, San Diego State at Boise State, and Nevada at New Mexico.

Today’s MWC women’s schedule has Boise State at San Diego State, San Jose State at Fresno State, CSU at Air Force, New Mexico at Nevada and Utah State at UNLV.