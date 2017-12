Wyoming Cowboys (7-3) are home tonight against Eastern Washington (3-6). Game time is 7:00 pm with the pre-game show beginning at 6:30 pm on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Wyoming Cowgirls (6-3) will also play today in Laramie. The Cowgirls take on Colorado Christian at 3:00 pm. WyoRadio will stream that game at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 2:30 pm.