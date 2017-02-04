Cowgirls and Cowboys Both Get Victories Over Air Force

The Wyoming Cowgirls jumped out to a 20-4 first quarter lead and never looked back as they cruised to a 73-41 win over Air Force. Marleah Campbell lead the Cowgirls with 13 points off the bench. Clara Tapia had 11 points and Liv Roberts chipped in with 10 points in limited minutes.

The win ups the Cowgirls’ record to 9-2 in conference (17-5 overall) and keeps them one game behind Colorado State (10-1, 18-5) who narrowly defeated UNLV(6-5, 15-8) 44-41. Air Force drops to 1-9 in the MWC and 3-17 overall. Cowgirls are at San Jose State next Wednesday.

The Wyoming Cowboys stopped their two game skid with an 83-74 win at Air Force. Once again Justin James came off the bench to lead the Pokes in scoring with 26 points. Alan Herndon had 16 points for the Pokes who lead 47-36 at the half. Wyoming broke out of their shooting slump hitting 50% of their field goals and 48% of their three point shots.

Wyoming is now 5-6 in the MWC and 15-9 overall. Air Force falls to 3-7 and 10-13. The Pokes are home Wednesday against San Jose State.