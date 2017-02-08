Cowgirls And Cowboys Take On The Bulldogs Tonight

The Wyoming Cowboys look to the magic of the home court advantage tonight as they host Fresno State. The Cowboys lost earlier this season at Fresno State 85-70. The Pokes enter tonight’s game at 5-6 in the Mountain West Conference, 15-9 overall, while the Bulldogs are 6-5 in the MWC and 14-9 overall. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:30 with tipoff at 7:00. The game can also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Meanwhile the Wyoming Cowgirls will be at Fresno State. The ladies are currently in second place in the MWC with a 9-2 mark, 17-5 overall. Fresno State is 6-5 in conference play and 13-9 overall. The Cowgirls defeated Fresno State 70-48 at home earlier this season. Wyoming trails Colorado State (10-1, 18-5) by one game. CSU will at Utah State (5-6, 12-10) tonight.