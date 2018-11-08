Cowgirls Dominate In Season Opening Win

Laramie, WY – The Wyoming Cowgirls played tremendous defense in their season-opening game, an 80-33 victory over Chadron State last night in Laramie. Wyoming limited the Eagles to 27.5 percent (14-of-51) shooting from the field, forced 29 turnovers and collected 18 steals, which is tied for ninth-most steals in a game in school history.

The Cowgirls also had 12 players see the court, in an effort for head coach Joe Legerski to find a solid rotation to start this season. Wyoming’s bench outscored Chadron State’s, 43-11. With the win, the Cowgirls move to 13-3 under Legerski in season-opening contests.

“With tonight’s game, I always look at when you schedule games, you’re trying to get information, let your team learn and find more things out about your team,” Legerski said. “When I look at this roster, we have four players with any sort of Division I playing experience. We have to be able to find some people.”

Offensively, the Cowgirls were led by freshman Tereza Vitulova, who scored 14 points off the bench while collecting four rebounds. Freshman Alba Sanchez Ramos scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, and Bailee Cotton and Marta Gomez chipped in 11 points apiece, with Cotton corralling a game-high eight rebounds.

Junior Taylor Rusk opened the scoring with a deep three on the right wing, and Tapia found Cotton for a fast break layup on the next possession. Gomez hit a three, and Cotton converted an out-of-bounds play for a layup to take Wyoming’s game-opening run to 10-0 into the first media timeout. Wyoming would lead 24-8 by the end of the first quarter. They would stretch the lead to 39-10 by the half on their way to the 80-33 final score. .

The Cowgirls are back in action this Friday as they travel to Moraga, California to face the Saint Mary’s Gaels. game time is 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 7:00 p.m.