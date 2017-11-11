Cowgirls Dominate Nevada On The Road

RENO, Nevada (Nov. 11, 2017) – The University of Wyoming made quick work of the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday afternoon. UW (16-12, 11-5 MW) brought home a three-set sweep (25-20, 25-17, 25-18) for its second-consecutive road win. It was also the ninth straight-set victory of the season for Wyoming.

Sophomore Halie McArdle led the way for the Brown and Gold on Saturday. She posted a match-high 14 kills, including a .433 hitting clip. Junior Emily Lewis had 11 kills on .360 hitting, while redshirt freshman Jackie McBride added seven kills and junior Reed Copeland recorded six for Wyoming.

McBride added a team-high five total blocks, as freshman Marissa Harmon had three and Lewis and Copeland each had two. Additionally, Harmon led the team with 35 assists. Senior Lily Austin led both teams with 17 digs on Saturday afternoon. She passed former teammate Kayla Slofkiss for eighth all-time and now has 966 digs for her career. With one service ace during the match, Austin, who has 96 for her career, is now two away for tenth-place in Cowgirl history.

Redshirt sophomore Cori Aafedt added nine digs for UW, as McArdle and Harmon each recorded six. Sophomore Madi Fields posted five kills against the Wolf Pack.

Set One

The Cowgirls set the standard in the opening set using a 25-20 win to take a 1-0 set lead. The set was back and forth to begin with, but UW eventually found its way and ran away with it. McArdle lit up the Cowgirl offense with five smashing kills to begin the match.

Set Two

The Cowgirls had no trouble in the second set. Leading the entire stanza, UW held leads as large of 15-6 and 19-11. The Brown and Gold took a 2-0 set lead into intermission behind a 25-17 set win. Lewis topped UW with four kills in the second set.

Set Three

The final set of the day was not much different from the first two. Wyoming jumped out to a 7-4 lead only to see the Wolf Pack tie the score at ten. Up 20-17, Wyoming went on a 5-1 run to seal the victory as an attacking error finished it for Nevada. Lewis once again had four kills to lead Wyoming in the final frame.

Up Next

Wyoming will face San Diego State on Wednesday for Senior Night and a chance to secure second-place in the MW. The match is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. MT inside the UniWyo Sports Complex.