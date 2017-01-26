Cowgirls Drop First Conference Game Of The Season

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball suffered their first Mountain West Conference loss of the season last night 51-46 at UNLV.

The Cowgirls came out cold trailing 26-18 at the half, but hit their offensive stride in the third quarter outscoring UNLV 19-7 to take a 37-33 lead into the final quarter. Unfortunately, the ladies could not continue with the offensive surge and were outscored 18-9 in the final quarter.

The loss drops Wyoming’s MWC record to 7-1 and into a first place tie with Colorado State (7-1, 15-5) who defeated San Jose State (3-5, 6-14) last night 68-56. The Cowgirls will try to rebound on Saturday when they travel to Boise State (4-4, 14-5)who lost 69-62 to Nevada Wednesday night.