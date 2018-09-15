Cowgirls Drop Match to Iowa Today

Ames, Iowa – The Wyoming volleyball team finished off its weekend at the Cyclone Classic on Saturday afternoon with a 3-1 loss to Iowa at Hilton Coliseum. Junior libero Madi Fields (pictured) was named to the all-tournament team.

Wyoming (8-4) was led with double-doubles from Cowgirls Emily Lewis and Cori Aafedt. Lewis led the team in attacks with 15, while also recording 11 digs and a service ace. Aafedt turned in her second-straight double-double with a career-high 41 assists along with 13 digs. Two other Cowgirls turned in double figures in kills as senior Reed Copeland added 14 on a .423 hitting percentage and Faith Waitsman scored a career high 10 on a .240 clip.

The Cowgirls and Hawkeyes traded sets to open the match, with Iowa coming back to take the first, 25-22. Wyoming led for much of the opening frame, and eventually boosted their lead to 22-18 late; however, the Hawkeyes would remain aggressive to spark a 7-0 run to close out the set and start the match with the advantage.

The Pokes responded in the second, hitting an efficient .469 percentage to overwhelm Iowa offensively in the second set. The teams went back and forth for much of the early part of the frame, tied at 8-all early on. From that point, Wyoming got hot and outscored the Hawkeyes, 17-8, for the remainder of the set to take the 25-16 set win.

Iowa was able to close out the match in the following two sets, winning the third, 25-19, before edging the Pokes in the fourth, 25-22.

The Cowgirls will be back in action next week when they open up Mountain West Conference play at San Jose State on Thursday. The team will then return home to face Nevada on Saturday.