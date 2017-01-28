Cowgirls Drop Second Straight MWC Game At Boise State

After winning their first seven Mountain West Conference games of the year, the Wyoming Cowgirls dropped their second straight conference matchup 64-54 at Boise State. Once again, the Cowgirl offense was bleak in the first half as they scored only 18 points and trailed by 11 at the half. As in their loss at UNLV on Wednesday, Wyoming offense came alive in the third quarter as they cut the Bronc lead to six, but the Cowgirls could get no closer.

Liv Roberts again led Wyoming in scoring with 13 points. Marta Comez added 10 points.

The Cowgirls now stand at 7-2 in conference play and 15-5 overall. Boise State ups their record to 5-4 in conference and 15-5 on the year. The Wyoming women return home next Wednesday night to play San Diego State.