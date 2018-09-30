Cowgirls Drop Tough Five-Setter in San Diego

San Diego, CA – The Wyoming volleyball team dropped a heartbreaker Saturday evening, falling in a 3-2 , to Mountain West rival San Diego State.

After the Aztecs snagged the first set, 25-20, the Cowgirls appeared to get in a rhythm in taking the second and third, 25-20 and 25-23, respectively, to jump out to a 2-1 lead. San Diego State responded with a 25-21 fourth-set victory, before edging the Pokes, 15-13, in the decisive fifth.

Wyoming was led offensively by senior Emily Lewis with 15 kills on a .225 hitting percentage, while junior Tara Traphagan also reached double-digit kills with 11 on a .310 clip. Cori Aafedt recorded 26 assists on the night, while freshman Marissa Hines added 19.

Three Cowgirls recorded five or more blocks, led by Traphagan with six, to combine for 11 as a team. Three Pokes also posted double-digit digs, led by Halie McArdle with 19.

Wyoming will return home this Tuesday for a battle against Colorado State at 6:30 p.m.