Cowgirls Earn Big Win, 66-55, over New Mexico

Laramie, WY – Three Cowgirls finished the night in double-figures to help lead the Wyoming basketball team (10-5 overall, 3-1 MW) to a double-figure victory, 66-55, over the New Mexico Lobos (15-3 overall, 3-2) on Wednesday night.

Senior Liv Roberts (pictured) recorded her second double-double in the past three games. She finished with 19 points and a game-high ten rebounds. Junior Bailee Cotton chipped in 13 points and six rebounds followed by sophomore Taylor Rusk with ten points and three assists.

“We handled traps and pressures fairly well. Biggest part was good to see Natalie (Baker) get off to a good start and she made some big shots when we needed them in the third and fourth quarter. None bigger than the six footer from the corner, which is a tough shot. Bailee (Cotton) is being Bailee. Offensively, she’s becoming a good player, knocking down shots and defensively is very good.”

The Cowgirls will be on the road Saturday to face the Colorado State Rams. The game is set for 2 p.m. MT at Moby Arena in Ft. Collins.