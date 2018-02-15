Cowgirls Enjoy Home Court Win Over San Diego State

Laramie, WY – Four Cowgirls finished the night in double-digits to help lead the Wyoming basketball team (17-7 overall, 10-3 MW) to a 20-point win, 70-50, over the San Diego State Aztecs (10-14 overall, 4-9 MW) on Wednesday night.

“It was a little different game tonight. We started out the first five minutes thinking we could throw the ball at the basket and it would go in,” head coach Joe Legerski said. “We talked about after the first five minute segment that you need to get set, have your focus and understand what you are trying to accomplish. I thought we really settled down, played well, made better decisions. We had 20 assists on 27 baskets which tells me we were finding people”.

Lergerski went on to say “We tried a couple of different zone offenses and were able to find our shooters who came through. Taylor (Rusk) came through and gave us a lift, so did Liv (Roberts). When it wasn’t going well early, she looked like the calming factor out there. She made a couple of shots and there seemed to be no panic in her. We also got a good lift from our bench. Tijana (Raca) did a good job today. Defensively, we did a good job. It’s a tough match-up. They can break you down off the dribble and put a lot of pressure on you.”

Senior Liv Roberts led the way with a game-high 18 points while adding six rebounds in 25 minutes of action. Sophomore Taylor Rusk finished her night with 17 points with five boards and three assists followed by Bailee Cotton with 11 points and ten rebounds.

The Cowgirls return to action on Saturday against the San Jose State Spartans. The game is set for 3:00 p.m. at The Events Center in San Jose.